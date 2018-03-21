Spazio Aperto è uno spazio offerto alla città, alle associazioni, agli enti, a quanti intendono partecipare alla vita sociale e culturale del territorio. Scopri di più.

Risultanze dei campionamenti dell'anno 2017 relative alla qualità delle acque di balneazione

| di Doriana Roio
| Categoria: Territorio | Articolo pubblicato in Spazio Aperto
STAMPA

L'esecutivo Regionale si appresta a varare le risultanze dei campionamenti dell'anno 2017 relative alla qualità delle acque di balneazione. I risultati, incrociati con le precedenti 3 annualità, evidenziano un quadro oltremodo positivo per tutti i centri della costa abruzzese.

Sulle 114 attività di prelievo effettuate da Arta su altrettanti punti sottoposti ad analisi, 78 - pari a circa il 70% sul totale - hanno ottenuto la qualifica di "ECCELLENTE", percentuale che sale al 78%, se includiamo anche i 15 prelievi con esito "BUONO", e addirittura all'85% se consideriamo anche i 7 punti di prelievo qualificati come "SUFFICIENTE". In soli 10 casi (l'8,5%% sul totale) i prelievi hanno evidenziato una qualità di tipo "SCARSO". Un risultato altamente positivo e assolutamente impensabile fino a tre anni fa. È indubbio Il benefico effetto indotto dai 185 interventi in corso di realizzazione per migliorare il sistema depurativo regionale, buona parte dei quali già realizzati e messi in esercizio, per un complessivo investimento di circa 316 mln di euro.

Un doveroso ringraziamento, pertanto, va rivolto ai nostri uffici regionali, a quelli delle ASL, all'encomiabile Arta, alle Capitanerie di Porto ed a tutti i Comuni coinvolti per la tempestiva e fattiva attività coordinata messa in campo.

 

TOTALI GENERALI

NUMERO PUNTI DI RILEVAZIONE

Eccellente

Buona

Sufficiente

Scarsa

Non Classificato

114

 

 

 

 

 

TOTALI

78

15

7

10

4

 

_______

Allegati:

PROSPETTI RIEPILOGATIVI DISTINTI PER COMUNE E LOCALITà

 

 

 

 

MARTINSICURO

Rilevazioni

Eccellente

Buona

Sufficiente

Scarsa

N.C.

25 m sud molo Porticciolo

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Lungo Mare Sud 48

 

 

 

 

 

Punto ant. Lungo Mare Europa

 

 

 

 

 

300 m sud fosso Fontemaggiore

 

 

 

 

 

Villa Rosa

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Lungo Mare Italia 6

 

 

 

 

 

250 m nord foce fiume

 

 

 

 

 

TOTALI

4

1

0

1

0

 

ALBA ADRIATICA

Rilevazioni

Eccellente

Buona

Sufficiente

Scarsa

N.C.

250 m Sud foce fiume Vibrata

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Via Sardegna

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Via Adda

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Villa Giulia

 

 

 

 

 

TOTALI

2

1

1

0

0

 

TORTORETO

Rilevazioni

Eccellente

Buona

Sufficiente

Scarsa

N.C.

Zona ant. Via Leonardo da Vinci

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Via Carducci

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Via Trieste

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Lungo Mare Sirena

 

 

 

 

 

250 m Nord foce fiume Salinello

 

 

 

 

 

TOTALI

5

0

0

0

0

 

GIULIANOVA

Rilevazioni

Eccellente

Buona

Sufficiente

Scarsa

N.C.

430 m Sud foce fiume Salinello

 

 

 

 

 

Lungo Mare Zara 50 - Sud Via Ancona

 

 

 

 

 

Lungo Mare Zara 7

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Lungo Mare Spalato 80

 

 

 

 

 

360 m Nord foce fiume Tordino

 

 

 

 

 

TOTALI

4

0

0

1

0

 

ROSETO DEGLI ABRUZZI

Rilevazioni

Eccellente

Buona

Sufficiente

Scarsa

N.C.

300 M Sud foce fiume Tordino

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Via del Mare

 

 

 

 

 

In corrispondenza km 414,200 SS16

 

 

 

 

 

50 m Nord foce torrente Borsacchio

 

 

 

 

 

580 m Nord Angolo Via L'Aquila

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Via L'Aquila

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Piazza Filippine

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Via Claudio

 

 

 

 

 

300 m Nord foce fiume Vomano

 

 

 

 

 

TOTALI

8

0

0

1

0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PINETO

Rilevazioni

Eccellente

Buona

Sufficiente

Scarsa

N.C.

In corrispondenza km 424,100 SS16

 

 

 

 

 

In corrispondenza km 425 Villa Fumosa

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Via Liguria

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Foce torrente Calvano

 

 

 

 

 

100 m Nord foce torrente Le Foggette

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Torre Cerrano

 

 

 

 

 

TOTALI

4

2

0

0

0

 

SILVI

Rilevazioni

Eccellente

Buona

Sufficiente

Scarsa

N.C.

Zona ant. Torrente Cerrano

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. foce fosso Concio

 

 

 

 

 

225 m Sud foce fosso Concio

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Piazza dei Pini

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Viale Cristoforo Colombo 74

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Masseria Citerioni

 

 

 

 

 

50 m Nord foce torrente Piomba

 

 

 

 

 

TOTALI

6

0

1

0

0

 

CITTA’ SANT’ANGELO

Rilevazioni

Eccellente

Buona

Sufficiente

Scarsa

N.C.

50 m Sud foce torrente Piomba

 

 

 

 

 

300 m Nord foce fiume Saline

 

 

 

 

 

TOTALI

0

0

2

0

0

 

MONTESILVANO

Rilevazioni

Eccellente

Buona

Sufficiente

Scarsa

N.C.

100 m Sud foce fiume Saline

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Via Leopardi

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Via Bradano

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Foce fosso Mazzocco

 

 

 

 

 

TOTALI

4

0

0

0

0

 

PESCARA

Rilevazioni

Eccellente

Buona

Sufficiente

Scarsa

N.C.

Zona ant. Rotonda Viale Riviera Nord

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Via Cadorna

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Via Muzii

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Via Galilei

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Via Balilla

 

 

 

 

 

100 m Sud molo Porto Turistico

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Teatro D'Annunzio

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Fosso Vallelunga

 

 

 

 

 

100 m Nord foce fosso Pretaro

 

 

 

 

 

TOTALI

5

0

1

1

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FRANCAVILLA AL MARE

Rilevazioni

Eccellente

Buona

Sufficiente

Scarsa

N.C.

100 m Sud foce fosso Pretaro

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Piazzale Adriatico

 

 

 

 

 

350 m Nord fiume Alento

 

 

 

 

 

350 m Sud fiume Alento

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Piazza Sirena

 

 

 

 

 

Via F. P. Tosti - Angolo Via Cattaro

 

 

 

 

 

140 m Sud Fosso S. Lorenzo

 

 

 

 

 

TOTALI

2

3

1

0

1

 

ORTONA

Rilevazioni

Eccellente

Buona

Sufficiente

Scarsa

N.C.

350 m Nord foce fiume Foro

 

 

 

 

 

350 m Sud foce fiume Foro

 

 

 

 

 

200 m Nord Stazione F.S. Tollo

 

 

 

 

 

400 m Nord foce fiume Arielli

 

 

 

 

 

200 m Sud foce fiume Arielli

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Foce fiume Riccio

 

 

 

 

 

100 m Nord Punta Lungo

 

 

 

 

 

Zona prospiciente molo Nord Porto

 

 

 

 

 

100 m Sud foce Torrente Saraceni

 

 

 

 

 

350 m Nord Fiume Moro

 

 

 

 

 

300 m Sud foce fiume Moro

 

 

 

 

 

200 m Nord Punta Mucchiola

 

 

 

 

 

50 m Nord fosso Cintioni

 

 

 

 

 

TOTALI

7

1

1

4

0

 

SAN VITO CHIETINO

Rilevazioni

Eccellente

Buona

Sufficiente

Scarsa

N.C.

50 m Sud fosso Cintioni

 

 

 

 

 

100 m Nord foce fiume Feltrino

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Molo Sud

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Calata Turchino

 

 

 

 

 

TOTALI

2

0

0

2

0

 

ROCCA SAN GIOVANNI

Rilevazioni

Eccellente

Buona

Sufficiente

Scarsa

N.C.

Zona ant. Km 482,700 SS16

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Km 484,625 SS16

 

 

 

 

 

75 m Nord foce S. Biagio

 

 

 

 

 

TOTALI

2

1

0

0

0

 

FOSSACESIA

Rilevazioni

Eccellente

Buona

Sufficiente

Scarsa

N.C.

75 m Sud Stazione FS Fossacesia M.

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Km 489,100 SS16

 

 

 

 

 

800 m Nord foce fiume Sangro

 

 

 

 

 

TOTALI

3

0

0

0

0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TORINO DI SANGRO

Rilevazioni

Eccellente

Buona

Sufficiente

Scarsa

N.C.

300 m Sud foce fiume Sangro

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Stazione FS Torino di Sangro

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Km 493,900 SS16

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Località Le Morge

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Casello Ferroviario 395

 

 

 

 

 

100 m Nord foce fiume Osento

 

 

 

 

 

TOTALI

5

1

0

0

0

 

CASALBORDINO

Rilevazioni

Eccellente

Buona

Sufficiente

Scarsa

N.C.

100 m Sud foce fiume Osento

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Casa Santini

 

 

 

 

 

100 m Nord foce Torrente Acquachiara

 

 

 

 

 

200 m Nord foce fiume Sinello

 

 

 

 

 

TOTALI

3

1

0

0

0

 

VASTO

Rilevazioni

Eccellente

Buona

Sufficiente

Scarsa

N.C.

300 m Sud foce fiume Sinello

 

 

 

 

 

Zona ant. Fosso Della Paurosa

 

 

 

 

 

Punta Aderci - foce fosso Apricino

 

Doriana Roio

Contatti

redazione@sansalvo.net
WWW.SANSALVO.NET -
tel. 333.6506972
fax 0873.549800
Via Duca degli Abruzzi, 54
66050 - San Salvo
Accedi Invia articolo Registrati
Recupera la password

Ricerca Avanzata

Macchina del tempo

Cittanet
Questo sito utilizza cookies sia tecnici che e di terze parti. Continuando la navigazione acconsenti al loro utilizzo - Informativa completa - OK