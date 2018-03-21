L'esecutivo Regionale si appresta a varare le risultanze dei campionamenti dell'anno 2017 relative alla qualità delle acque di balneazione. I risultati, incrociati con le precedenti 3 annualità, evidenziano un quadro oltremodo positivo per tutti i centri della costa abruzzese.

Sulle 114 attività di prelievo effettuate da Arta su altrettanti punti sottoposti ad analisi, 78 - pari a circa il 70% sul totale - hanno ottenuto la qualifica di "ECCELLENTE", percentuale che sale al 78%, se includiamo anche i 15 prelievi con esito "BUONO", e addirittura all'85% se consideriamo anche i 7 punti di prelievo qualificati come "SUFFICIENTE". In soli 10 casi (l'8,5%% sul totale) i prelievi hanno evidenziato una qualità di tipo "SCARSO". Un risultato altamente positivo e assolutamente impensabile fino a tre anni fa. È indubbio Il benefico effetto indotto dai 185 interventi in corso di realizzazione per migliorare il sistema depurativo regionale, buona parte dei quali già realizzati e messi in esercizio, per un complessivo investimento di circa 316 mln di euro.

Un doveroso ringraziamento, pertanto, va rivolto ai nostri uffici regionali, a quelli delle ASL, all'encomiabile Arta, alle Capitanerie di Porto ed a tutti i Comuni coinvolti per la tempestiva e fattiva attività coordinata messa in campo.

TOTALI GENERALI NUMERO PUNTI DI RILEVAZIONE Eccellente Buona Sufficiente Scarsa Non Classificato 114 TOTALI 78 15 7 10 4

_______

Allegati:

PROSPETTI RIEPILOGATIVI DISTINTI PER COMUNE E LOCALITà

MARTINSICURO Rilevazioni Eccellente Buona Sufficiente Scarsa N.C. 25 m sud molo Porticciolo Zona ant. Lungo Mare Sud 48 Punto ant. Lungo Mare Europa 300 m sud fosso Fontemaggiore Villa Rosa Zona ant. Lungo Mare Italia 6 250 m nord foce fiume TOTALI 4 1 0 1 0

ALBA ADRIATICA Rilevazioni Eccellente Buona Sufficiente Scarsa N.C. 250 m Sud foce fiume Vibrata Zona ant. Via Sardegna Zona ant. Via Adda Zona ant. Villa Giulia TOTALI 2 1 1 0 0

TORTORETO Rilevazioni Eccellente Buona Sufficiente Scarsa N.C. Zona ant. Via Leonardo da Vinci Zona ant. Via Carducci Zona ant. Via Trieste Zona ant. Lungo Mare Sirena 250 m Nord foce fiume Salinello TOTALI 5 0 0 0 0

GIULIANOVA Rilevazioni Eccellente Buona Sufficiente Scarsa N.C. 430 m Sud foce fiume Salinello Lungo Mare Zara 50 - Sud Via Ancona Lungo Mare Zara 7 Zona ant. Lungo Mare Spalato 80 360 m Nord foce fiume Tordino TOTALI 4 0 0 1 0

ROSETO DEGLI ABRUZZI Rilevazioni Eccellente Buona Sufficiente Scarsa N.C. 300 M Sud foce fiume Tordino Zona ant. Via del Mare In corrispondenza km 414,200 SS16 50 m Nord foce torrente Borsacchio 580 m Nord Angolo Via L'Aquila Zona ant. Via L'Aquila Zona ant. Piazza Filippine Zona ant. Via Claudio 300 m Nord foce fiume Vomano TOTALI 8 0 0 1 0

PINETO Rilevazioni Eccellente Buona Sufficiente Scarsa N.C. In corrispondenza km 424,100 SS16 In corrispondenza km 425 Villa Fumosa Zona ant. Via Liguria Zona ant. Foce torrente Calvano 100 m Nord foce torrente Le Foggette Zona ant. Torre Cerrano TOTALI 4 2 0 0 0

SILVI Rilevazioni Eccellente Buona Sufficiente Scarsa N.C. Zona ant. Torrente Cerrano Zona ant. foce fosso Concio 225 m Sud foce fosso Concio Zona ant. Piazza dei Pini Zona ant. Viale Cristoforo Colombo 74 Zona ant. Masseria Citerioni 50 m Nord foce torrente Piomba TOTALI 6 0 1 0 0

CITTA’ SANT’ANGELO Rilevazioni Eccellente Buona Sufficiente Scarsa N.C. 50 m Sud foce torrente Piomba 300 m Nord foce fiume Saline TOTALI 0 0 2 0 0

MONTESILVANO Rilevazioni Eccellente Buona Sufficiente Scarsa N.C. 100 m Sud foce fiume Saline Zona ant. Via Leopardi Zona ant. Via Bradano Zona ant. Foce fosso Mazzocco TOTALI 4 0 0 0 0

PESCARA Rilevazioni Eccellente Buona Sufficiente Scarsa N.C. Zona ant. Rotonda Viale Riviera Nord Zona ant. Via Cadorna Zona ant. Via Muzii Zona ant. Via Galilei Zona ant. Via Balilla 100 m Sud molo Porto Turistico Zona ant. Teatro D'Annunzio Zona ant. Fosso Vallelunga 100 m Nord foce fosso Pretaro TOTALI 5 0 1 1 2

FRANCAVILLA AL MARE Rilevazioni Eccellente Buona Sufficiente Scarsa N.C. 100 m Sud foce fosso Pretaro Zona ant. Piazzale Adriatico 350 m Nord fiume Alento 350 m Sud fiume Alento Zona ant. Piazza Sirena Via F. P. Tosti - Angolo Via Cattaro 140 m Sud Fosso S. Lorenzo TOTALI 2 3 1 0 1

ORTONA Rilevazioni Eccellente Buona Sufficiente Scarsa N.C. 350 m Nord foce fiume Foro 350 m Sud foce fiume Foro 200 m Nord Stazione F.S. Tollo 400 m Nord foce fiume Arielli 200 m Sud foce fiume Arielli Zona ant. Foce fiume Riccio 100 m Nord Punta Lungo Zona prospiciente molo Nord Porto 100 m Sud foce Torrente Saraceni 350 m Nord Fiume Moro 300 m Sud foce fiume Moro 200 m Nord Punta Mucchiola 50 m Nord fosso Cintioni TOTALI 7 1 1 4 0

SAN VITO CHIETINO Rilevazioni Eccellente Buona Sufficiente Scarsa N.C. 50 m Sud fosso Cintioni 100 m Nord foce fiume Feltrino Zona ant. Molo Sud Zona ant. Calata Turchino TOTALI 2 0 0 2 0

ROCCA SAN GIOVANNI Rilevazioni Eccellente Buona Sufficiente Scarsa N.C. Zona ant. Km 482,700 SS16 Zona ant. Km 484,625 SS16 75 m Nord foce S. Biagio TOTALI 2 1 0 0 0

FOSSACESIA Rilevazioni Eccellente Buona Sufficiente Scarsa N.C. 75 m Sud Stazione FS Fossacesia M. Zona ant. Km 489,100 SS16 800 m Nord foce fiume Sangro TOTALI 3 0 0 0 0

TORINO DI SANGRO Rilevazioni Eccellente Buona Sufficiente Scarsa N.C. 300 m Sud foce fiume Sangro Zona ant. Stazione FS Torino di Sangro Zona ant. Km 493,900 SS16 Zona ant. Località Le Morge Zona ant. Casello Ferroviario 395 100 m Nord foce fiume Osento TOTALI 5 1 0 0 0