Risultanze dei campionamenti dell'anno 2017 relative alla qualità delle acque di balneazione| di Doriana Roio | Categoria: Territorio | Articolo pubblicato in Spazio Aperto
L'esecutivo Regionale si appresta a varare le risultanze dei campionamenti dell'anno 2017 relative alla qualità delle acque di balneazione. I risultati, incrociati con le precedenti 3 annualità, evidenziano un quadro oltremodo positivo per tutti i centri della costa abruzzese.
Sulle 114 attività di prelievo effettuate da Arta su altrettanti punti sottoposti ad analisi, 78 - pari a circa il 70% sul totale - hanno ottenuto la qualifica di "ECCELLENTE", percentuale che sale al 78%, se includiamo anche i 15 prelievi con esito "BUONO", e addirittura all'85% se consideriamo anche i 7 punti di prelievo qualificati come "SUFFICIENTE". In soli 10 casi (l'8,5%% sul totale) i prelievi hanno evidenziato una qualità di tipo "SCARSO". Un risultato altamente positivo e assolutamente impensabile fino a tre anni fa. È indubbio Il benefico effetto indotto dai 185 interventi in corso di realizzazione per migliorare il sistema depurativo regionale, buona parte dei quali già realizzati e messi in esercizio, per un complessivo investimento di circa 316 mln di euro.
Un doveroso ringraziamento, pertanto, va rivolto ai nostri uffici regionali, a quelli delle ASL, all'encomiabile Arta, alle Capitanerie di Porto ed a tutti i Comuni coinvolti per la tempestiva e fattiva attività coordinata messa in campo.
|
TOTALI GENERALI
|
NUMERO PUNTI DI RILEVAZIONE
|
Eccellente
|
Buona
|
Sufficiente
|
Scarsa
|
Non Classificato
|
114
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTALI
|
78
|
15
|
7
|
10
|
4
_______
Allegati:
PROSPETTI RIEPILOGATIVI DISTINTI PER COMUNE E LOCALITà
|
MARTINSICURO
|
Rilevazioni
|
Eccellente
|
Buona
|
Sufficiente
|
Scarsa
|
N.C.
|
25 m sud molo Porticciolo
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Lungo Mare Sud 48
|
|
|
|
|
|
Punto ant. Lungo Mare Europa
|
|
|
|
|
|
300 m sud fosso Fontemaggiore
|
|
|
|
|
|
Villa Rosa
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Lungo Mare Italia 6
|
|
|
|
|
|
250 m nord foce fiume
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTALI
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
ALBA ADRIATICA
|
Rilevazioni
|
Eccellente
|
Buona
|
Sufficiente
|
Scarsa
|
N.C.
|
250 m Sud foce fiume Vibrata
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Via Sardegna
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Via Adda
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Villa Giulia
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTALI
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
TORTORETO
|
Rilevazioni
|
Eccellente
|
Buona
|
Sufficiente
|
Scarsa
|
N.C.
|
Zona ant. Via Leonardo da Vinci
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Via Carducci
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Via Trieste
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Lungo Mare Sirena
|
|
|
|
|
|
250 m Nord foce fiume Salinello
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTALI
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
GIULIANOVA
|
Rilevazioni
|
Eccellente
|
Buona
|
Sufficiente
|
Scarsa
|
N.C.
|
430 m Sud foce fiume Salinello
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lungo Mare Zara 50 - Sud Via Ancona
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lungo Mare Zara 7
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Lungo Mare Spalato 80
|
|
|
|
|
|
360 m Nord foce fiume Tordino
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTALI
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
ROSETO DEGLI ABRUZZI
|
Rilevazioni
|
Eccellente
|
Buona
|
Sufficiente
|
Scarsa
|
N.C.
|
300 M Sud foce fiume Tordino
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Via del Mare
|
|
|
|
|
|
In corrispondenza km 414,200 SS16
|
|
|
|
|
|
50 m Nord foce torrente Borsacchio
|
|
|
|
|
|
580 m Nord Angolo Via L'Aquila
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Via L'Aquila
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Piazza Filippine
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Via Claudio
|
|
|
|
|
|
300 m Nord foce fiume Vomano
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTALI
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
PINETO
|
Rilevazioni
|
Eccellente
|
Buona
|
Sufficiente
|
Scarsa
|
N.C.
|
In corrispondenza km 424,100 SS16
|
|
|
|
|
|
In corrispondenza km 425 Villa Fumosa
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Via Liguria
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Foce torrente Calvano
|
|
|
|
|
|
100 m Nord foce torrente Le Foggette
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Torre Cerrano
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTALI
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
SILVI
|
Rilevazioni
|
Eccellente
|
Buona
|
Sufficiente
|
Scarsa
|
N.C.
|
Zona ant. Torrente Cerrano
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. foce fosso Concio
|
|
|
|
|
|
225 m Sud foce fosso Concio
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Piazza dei Pini
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Viale Cristoforo Colombo 74
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Masseria Citerioni
|
|
|
|
|
|
50 m Nord foce torrente Piomba
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTALI
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
CITTA’ SANT’ANGELO
|
Rilevazioni
|
Eccellente
|
Buona
|
Sufficiente
|
Scarsa
|
N.C.
|
50 m Sud foce torrente Piomba
|
|
|
|
|
|
300 m Nord foce fiume Saline
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTALI
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
MONTESILVANO
|
Rilevazioni
|
Eccellente
|
Buona
|
Sufficiente
|
Scarsa
|
N.C.
|
100 m Sud foce fiume Saline
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Via Leopardi
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Via Bradano
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Foce fosso Mazzocco
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTALI
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
PESCARA
|
Rilevazioni
|
Eccellente
|
Buona
|
Sufficiente
|
Scarsa
|
N.C.
|
Zona ant. Rotonda Viale Riviera Nord
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Via Cadorna
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Via Muzii
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Via Galilei
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Via Balilla
|
|
|
|
|
|
100 m Sud molo Porto Turistico
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Teatro D'Annunzio
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Fosso Vallelunga
|
|
|
|
|
|
100 m Nord foce fosso Pretaro
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTALI
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
FRANCAVILLA AL MARE
|
Rilevazioni
|
Eccellente
|
Buona
|
Sufficiente
|
Scarsa
|
N.C.
|
100 m Sud foce fosso Pretaro
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Piazzale Adriatico
|
|
|
|
|
|
350 m Nord fiume Alento
|
|
|
|
|
|
350 m Sud fiume Alento
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Piazza Sirena
|
|
|
|
|
|
Via F. P. Tosti - Angolo Via Cattaro
|
|
|
|
|
|
140 m Sud Fosso S. Lorenzo
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTALI
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
ORTONA
|
Rilevazioni
|
Eccellente
|
Buona
|
Sufficiente
|
Scarsa
|
N.C.
|
350 m Nord foce fiume Foro
|
|
|
|
|
|
350 m Sud foce fiume Foro
|
|
|
|
|
|
200 m Nord Stazione F.S. Tollo
|
|
|
|
|
|
400 m Nord foce fiume Arielli
|
|
|
|
|
|
200 m Sud foce fiume Arielli
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Foce fiume Riccio
|
|
|
|
|
|
100 m Nord Punta Lungo
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona prospiciente molo Nord Porto
|
|
|
|
|
|
100 m Sud foce Torrente Saraceni
|
|
|
|
|
|
350 m Nord Fiume Moro
|
|
|
|
|
|
300 m Sud foce fiume Moro
|
|
|
|
|
|
200 m Nord Punta Mucchiola
|
|
|
|
|
|
50 m Nord fosso Cintioni
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTALI
|
7
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
SAN VITO CHIETINO
|
Rilevazioni
|
Eccellente
|
Buona
|
Sufficiente
|
Scarsa
|
N.C.
|
50 m Sud fosso Cintioni
|
|
|
|
|
|
100 m Nord foce fiume Feltrino
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Molo Sud
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Calata Turchino
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTALI
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
ROCCA SAN GIOVANNI
|
Rilevazioni
|
Eccellente
|
Buona
|
Sufficiente
|
Scarsa
|
N.C.
|
Zona ant. Km 482,700 SS16
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Km 484,625 SS16
|
|
|
|
|
|
75 m Nord foce S. Biagio
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTALI
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
FOSSACESIA
|
Rilevazioni
|
Eccellente
|
Buona
|
Sufficiente
|
Scarsa
|
N.C.
|
75 m Sud Stazione FS Fossacesia M.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Km 489,100 SS16
|
|
|
|
|
|
800 m Nord foce fiume Sangro
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTALI
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TORINO DI SANGRO
|
Rilevazioni
|
Eccellente
|
Buona
|
Sufficiente
|
Scarsa
|
N.C.
|
300 m Sud foce fiume Sangro
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Stazione FS Torino di Sangro
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Km 493,900 SS16
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Località Le Morge
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Casello Ferroviario 395
|
|
|
|
|
|
100 m Nord foce fiume Osento
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTALI
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
CASALBORDINO
|
Rilevazioni
|
Eccellente
|
Buona
|
Sufficiente
|
Scarsa
|
N.C.
|
100 m Sud foce fiume Osento
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Casa Santini
|
|
|
|
|
|
100 m Nord foce Torrente Acquachiara
|
|
|
|
|
|
200 m Nord foce fiume Sinello
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTALI
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
VASTO
|
Rilevazioni
|
Eccellente
|
Buona
|
Sufficiente
|
Scarsa
|
N.C.
|
300 m Sud foce fiume Sinello
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zona ant. Fosso Della Paurosa
|
|
|
|
|
|
Punta Aderci - foce fosso Apricino
|