“Sting like a bee” su Vogue. Il corto con San Salvo protagonista sulle pagine della nota rivista internazionale

Molte volte abbiamo riportato tra le nostre notizie il successo e il lavoro svolto da Leone Balduzzi insieme ai ragazzi di San Salvo che hanno partecipato al progetto del regista sansalvese.

Oggi anche Vogue, la rivista di moda più famosa a livello internazionale parla di “Sting like a Bee” mostrando il video e le foto che ritraggono la nostra città e i nostri giovanissimi insieme alle loro fedelissime Ape Piaggio.

A story of love, life and tuning.

‘Sting like a bee’ is a musical journey through passion and courting, exploring the human nature behind the tuning of one of the most iconic vehicles ever made in Italy, the Ape Piaggio.

Like a restless bee who’s looking for the most beautiful flower in the field, Nicola, the protagonist, buzzes the streets of Vasto -a place forgotten by God- in search of love and personal affirmation. A path that will lead him to contend for the conquest of the territory and the heart of his beloved.

The music film aims to create an unexpected bridge between the everyday life of a group of youngsters with an uncontrollable passion for tuning, and the natural world. A connection that, as in Aesop's fables, is deeper than it seems.